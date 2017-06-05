Local attorney committed to empowering women among annual YWCA honorees

She's been a legal powerhouse in Hawaii for more than two decades.

This week, attorney Crystal Rose will be among a group of esteemed Hawaii women honored by the YWCA for their commitment to eliminating racism and empowering women – something Rose exemplifies daily in her work as a litigator.

From her childhood spent in Hilo to a career as one of Hawaii's most accomplished and creative litigators, Rose has become a beacon for women in Hawaii.

"When I first started practicing, there wasn't as many women in law as is there is today. So I'm proud of that," Rose said. "Obviously, there's more women in law school now as there are men. Those are all good things."

When she was 11 years old, Rose began attending Kamehameha Schools as a boarder before going on to graduate from Willamette University in Oregon.

From Willamette, she then attended the Hastings College of Law in San Francisco, California. Her first job was with the prominent Hawaii law firm Carlsmith Ball.

But age 28, after three years with the Carlsmith firm, Rose and a group of other lawyers decided to branch out on their own, starting their own law firm – one she's been with ever since, and one that's known today as "Bays Lung Rose and Holma."

Over the last 30 years, Rose has mentored countless attorneys, helping shape the face of Hawaii business.

"I think my parents instilled in me some values, that you give more than you take and you want to leave this place in a better place than when you started," she said.

With a diverse civil practice in the areas of real estate, business, and major tort litigation, Rose has done exactly that.

Some of her more prominent and notable cases include helping Central Pacific Bank take over City Bank, and representing former Bishop Estate trustee Oswald Stender to successfully oust fellow trustee Lokelani Lindsey over allegations of mismanagement and self-dealing in the late 1990's.

"I was incredibly lucky to represent him and we embarked on a incredible process that we really didn't know where it was going to take us," Rose said. "There were very trying moments, and at other times a lot of gratification."

Now, as the 59-year-old veteran lawyer looks to the future, her mission is to help younger attorneys find their way with a formula that she's relied upon herself.

"Work hard, find a support group, follow your passion. I'm very lucky because I have a wonderful husband and two gorgeous sons and they have really been the string to my balloon," she said.

