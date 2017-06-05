Woman at the helm of Queen's Medical Center-West seeks to meet community's growing needs

Queen's Medical Center-West Oahu just celebrated three years.

And Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Susan Murray has steered the hospital every step of the way.

"I think the biggest achievement so far is how we've been embraced by the West Oahu community," she said. "The adjective that we hear so often is one of gratitude. They are so grateful."

Murray is being honored at next week's YWCA Leader Luncheon, which recognizes outstanding women leaders.

She said community health needs are changing, leading to new services at the medical center like an after hours pediatric clinic.

Up to 900 children per month were going to the emergency department, Murray said. Now, parents can take their kids to the after-hours clinic.

"This is a working community where a lot of times mom and dad come home realize that their child has an ear ache or sore throat," Murray said. "The dilemma is do we take off work or do we go to an emergency department where they don't have a pediatrician."

Murray said Queen's also opened the Sullivan Care Center for chemotherapy, wound care services and infusion for West Oahu patients.

"What we found was getting those wounds healed is happening much faster," Murray said.

She said it's an honor to be nominated as a leader by the YWCA, which she says is also an honor for the West Oahu team and the Queen's system.

As a leader, she feels it's her responsibility to mentor the next generation of leaders.

"I think the most important thing we can do is to help the next generation meet their dreams and goals," she said.

