Clippers, Raptors to play two October exhibition games in Hawaii

As part of the Los Angeles Clippers 2017 NBA training camp in Hawai'i, they will play two exhibition games against the Toronto Raptors on October 1st and 3rd at the Stan Sheriff Center.

The Los Angeles Lakers previously held training camp in Hawai'i on 13 occasions, most recently in 2015, a partnership that began back in 1998. Now the Clippers will do so for the first time.

“We are very excited to be able to host the Clippers Hawai’i Classic in Honolulu,” Clippers President of Business Operations Gillian Zucker said in a statement. “With the help of our partner, the Hawai’i Tourism Authority, we look forward to showcasing the beauty of the islands and to bringing Clipper basketball to the people of the great state of Hawai’i.”

The Clippers will host a Fan Fest at the Hawai'i Convention Center where people can meet the team. The training camp itself will take place on the UH-Manoa campus.

Tickets for the exhibition games go on sale Friday, June 9 at 9 a.m. HST. They can be purchased online here or by calling 808-956-4482.

