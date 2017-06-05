Hawaii astronomers now know how to tell real stars from wannabes

Astronomers have found distinct factors to separate real stars from wannabes, proving not everything that shines in the night sky deserves the title.

For more than 50 years, astronomers have used the terms stars and brown dwarfs.

But (perhaps incredibly) no experiment scientifically measured the difference between the two — until now.

“Stars like our sun generate energy,” Michael Liu, astronomer at the Institute for Astronomy at UH Manoa said.

“Brown dwarfs or failed stars, on the other hand, don’t have enough stuff to maintain energy. They just release energy and fade into the universe.”

The experiment stemmed from the idea that by measuring the mass of these objects, they'd be able to determine which are stars and which aren't.

Using two Hawaii telescopes and the Hubble Space Telescope, Liu and Trent Dupuy, an astronomer at the University of Texas at Austin and a UH-Manoa graduate, measured the size of a sample of stars and the speeds at which they orbit around invisible points.

The result of their research: An object weighing at least 70 Jupiters has enough mass to ignite a hydrogen fusion, meaning it will create and maintain energy -- and should be named a star. Anything less is a brown dwarf.

The findings come after a decade of study.

“This research is fundamental for all of astronomy,” Liu said. “We have now determined the smallest unit of measure for stars. We have also extended the range in which we are looking for stars and nearby planets that could potentially host life.”

