Report: Oahu housing prices up again in May — and relief unlikely in the short term

Stop us if you've heard this one before: A new report shows that home sales in May were strong, prices were up, and inventory was down.

Real estate firm Locations home sales were up 12 percent last month, compared to the same period a year ago.

Also on the rise are home prices. May's median price for a single-family home on Oahu was $750,000, up 4 percent from last year.

The median sales price for a condo hit $407,000, an increase of 9 percent from 2016.

The only low number? Available places to live.

The available inventory of homes and condos on the market remain at record lows.

According to Locations, if there were no new properties on the market, “the existing supply would sell out in less than three months.”

The lower availability and higher demand means competition will continue to rise in Oahu’s housing market, at least through the summer, Locations said.

But have no fear, new listings are here: The report shows an increase in new listings in May by 6 percent for homes and 14 percent for condos.

Although, the analysis found, you'll have to move fast.

Last month, condos for sale stayed on the market for a median of 15 days.

