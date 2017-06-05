Hawaii Congressional delegation urges DHS to halt deportation of Kona coffee farmer

After months of good rain, the owner of El Molinito Farm in Holualoa is expecting a bumper crop. Problem is, he might not be around to see it.

Hawaii's Congressional delegation is calling on the Trump administration to stop the deportation of a respected coffee farmer whose story has made headlines nationally.

Andres Magana Ortiz, 43, was smuggled to the United States from Mexico as a teen, and took a job in Kona picking coffee in 1989. After a decade of hard work, he saved enough money to buy a farm of his own. Now, on top of his own operation, he's overseeing 15 more.

Magana has a wife and three children, all of whom are U.S. citizens. They say his deportation will destroy their family.

Last week, a Ninth Circuit Court judge denied Ortiz's request to remain in the United States, saying he had no authority to do so.

But he also wrote an impassioned opinion from the bench, saying he was hard-pressed to see how Ortiz's removal from the United States was consistent with the president's promise of an immigration system with heart.

In a letter to U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly on Monday, all four members of Hawaii's Congressional delegation wrote that Ortiz is an "upstanding member of our community and does not belong in the category of dangerous individuals who should be prioritized for deportation."

U.S. Sen Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, said she also spoke to Kelly over the phone, asking him to exercise his discretionary authority to allow Ortiz to stay in Hawaii.

“The department has the power to keep this family together or break them apart," the delegation said, in their letter to Kelly. “Mr. Magana Ortiz poses no ... threat to national security or public safety and therefore should not be a priority for removal. Rather, it is in our national interest for Mr. Magana Ortiz to remain in the United States where he can continue to work, pay taxes, and raise his family.”

