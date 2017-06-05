Citing safety concerns, city clears homeless from Nimitz Highway medians

City officials are clearing out homeless camps on Nimitz Highway medians because of safety concerns.

The city said they did not have to give the homeless a 24-hour notice because their belongings blocked drivers from seeing traffic.

Officials say they're enforcing the "stored property ordinance," which bans storing private property on public property.

Crews focused on the medians near the Awa Street pump station near River Street.

Homeless service providers believe many of the individuals moved into the area after the most recent sit-lie ban expansion into Iwilei and Kalihi.

This story will be updated.

