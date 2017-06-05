Joint Team Hawaii crowned Culinary Team of the Year

Team Hawaii was crowned the Culinary Team of the Year for the third year in a row, becoming only the third team in the 42-year history of the Military Culinary Arts Competition and Training Event (MCACTE) competition to hit that mark. Joint Team Hawaii’s goal in the competition is to represent the very best of Hawaiian cuisine and culinary expertise.

Team Hawaii develops their student team to compete at the next level. The 10-member team is comprised of Soldiers from the 25th Infantry Division the 8th Theater Sustainment Command, and the 311th Signal Command (Theater). Another member of the team hailed from the 647th Food Support Squadron, US Air Force. The Military Culinary Arts Competition and Training Event is considered the military’s premier culinary training event.

In its 42nd year, the competition was created specifically to improve the culinary skills of participants -- and thus the readiness of the force -- in an environment that is intensely competitive yet nurturing and educational. More than 200 competitors compete yearly. It’s an opportunity for those young chefs to compete against their civilian counterparts and demonstrate to the civilian sector just how talented military culinarians can be.

