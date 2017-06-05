Amos Kotomori Pop Up Shop at New Wave Friday

The longest runway in America was coordinated by designer Amos Kotomori, and on June 9th, the fashion icon launches his first-ever pop-up shop in South Shore Market. Kotomori’s Energy Within Collection features scarves, original jewelry and women’s fashions, while Treasure Corner encompasses pieces hailing from Thailand, Paris, Bali and Japan. Kotomori will preview his labels in Ward Village’s upcoming New Wave Friday on Friday, June 9, 2017.

