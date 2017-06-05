4th Annual Revive The Live Music Festival

Island Music in Hawaii was on a decline a few years ago due to several various factors. Hawaii’s Finest Clothing has taken it upon themselves to contribute their best efforts to revive Island Music here in Hawaii. In late 2012, they launched the Revive the Live Campaign to bring Island Music back to the forefront of Hawaii’s Entertainment.

In September, 2014, they kicked off the Revive the Live Music Festival (RTLMF) and took local music back to Hawaii’s most iconic stage, the Waikiki Shell. They followed the inaugural festival up with the 2nd Annual Revive the Live Music Festival and sold out with a crowd of over 8,000 people. In 2016, Hawaii’s Finest expanded their annual music festival to three nights, adding a second night of local music and a third night reserved for Traditional Hawaiian and Contemporary Music. The festival attracted over 15,000 people from all over the globe.

RTLMF’s focus is to celebrate and perpetuate the revival of live Island and Hawaiian Music in Hawaii. This year, Hawaii’s Finest will be permanently moving their festival to Kamehameha Day weekend- June 9th, 10th, and 11th. All three nights will be focused around Island and Reggae music and featuring over 20 local artists. This year will feature line up Legends Fiji, Norm, Ho’onu’a, Pati, Baba B., Opihi Pickers, Maoli, Ekolu, Mana’o Company, Bruaddah Waltah, Kapena, Ho’aikane, B.E.T., Leahi, Malino, Micah G, PeniDean, Kolea, Ten Feet and much more!

To purchase tickets, visit www.ticketmaster.com

