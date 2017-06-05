Billy V: Wonder Woman rules the weekend, One Love Manchester raises millions, Sunrise wins and Emmy

Finally, the box office numbers we were expecting for the summer season. Leading the charge: Wonder Woman! The superhero flick grossed $100.5 million across North American over the weekend. It was the biggest opening ever for a female director, Patty Jenkins. Overseas, Wonder Woman also won the weekend with $122.5 million for a global debut of $223 million. The previous record-holder for top opening for a female director was Sam Taylor-Johnson's Fifty Shades of Grey. That film debuted to $93 million over the four-day Valentine's Day/Presidents Day weekend in 2015. Patty Jenkins also directed 2003's critically acclaimed drama 'Monster', starring Charlize Theron. She's already signed on to direct Wonder Woman 2

Ariana Grande raised more than $2.5 million for the victims of the Manchester terror attack with her One Love benefit concert. All the artists that performed at One Love Manchester played for free. Grande sang her rendition of the classic "Somewhere Over The Rainbow" to the sold out crowd, For us here in Hawaii, Over the Rainbow is a special song because of Israel Kamakawiwo'ole, but for England, too. Israel's Over the Rainbow was a hit in Europe. It will now have new meaning after this awesome concert.

Justin Bieber turned out to be the biggest rock star and unifier at Ariana Grande's One Love Manchester concert. Bieber went on late into the benefit show Sunday with nothing more than a guitar and his voice. It was incredibly effective, as he got almost the entire crowd to sing along to some of his hits.

Congratulations to our entire Sunrise crew! We won an Emmy for our show at Pearl Harbor! Our news director, Scott Humber, accepted the award. Our 6 p.m. newscast also won an Emmy!

