Forecast: Breezy trade winds to kick off the work week

The new work week begins with breezy trade winds.

The trades are already in the double digits in most spots across the state. Expect a few showers, mostly windward and mauka. Plenty of leeward sunshine.

A warm afternoon is expected with 87 the max forecast for Honolulu.

Surf is still slightly elevated along east shores due to the breezy trades. As the winds drop, so will the east side surf. Today's waves will be 3-5 feet east, 1-3 feet elsewhere.

Small Craft Advisory for the Pailolo and Alenuihaha channels, Maalaea Bay, and coastal waters south and west of the island of Hawaii.

- Dan Cooke

