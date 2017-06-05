Companies suspected of illegally harvest eucalyptus trees

KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (AP) - The Kamehameha Schools are accusing two companies of illegally harvesting eucalyptus trees on its properties along the Hamakua Coast.

West Hawaii Today reports the Kamehameha Schools filed a complaint in the 3rd Circuit Court against Jonathan Spies and his companies Hamakua Renewable Enterprises LLC and Golden Lion Hawaii LLC. The complaint asks that the court immediately and permanently stop the defendants from trespassing and illegally harvesting trees on the school's property.

The school claims the defendants harvested more than 28 acres (113.3 sq. kilometers) of eucalyptus timbers at two of its properties. According the report, neighbors informed the school of the logging activities.

Spies says he has a contract with a contractor and private owner in the same area. He says cutting on the school's property was an accident.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.