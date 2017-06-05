Hawaiian homecoming, fans invited to welcome Holloway, Medeiros back to Hawaii

Fans are encouraged to give a warm welcome home to the newly crowned UFC undisputed featherweight champion, Max Holloway, as well as welterweight contender Yancy Medeiros, who will both return to Hawaii tomorrow after winning their fights at UFC 212 on Saturday night.

Holloway and Medeiros will be returning on United flight #253 with service from Houston, Texas at 1:18pm HST on Monday.

Supporters are encouraged to greet the west side's finest at the baggage claim area for United flight #253.