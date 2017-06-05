AVPNext brings out Hawaii's best on the beach

Queen's Beach is believed to be the birth place of beach volleyball with roots dating back to more than a century ago. Today it played host to the next generation of Hawaii's up and coming beach volleyball players who are competing in the AVPNext tournament series for a shot to play among the pros.

"Beach volleyball is just on the up and up," said Rainbow Wahine beach volleyball player, and AVPNext competitor, Carly Kan. "It's nice that there's an opportunity for the Hawaii girls because there's always tournaments and everything going on in California. So it's nice to be on that same level."

For elite amateur beach volleyball players, the AVPNext tournament series is an opportunity unlike any other in the state. The competition allows players to earn qualification points toward joining the AVP tour, which is the United States' top professional beach volleyball circuit. It also gives local athletes the opportunity to establish a national ranking, and even earn berths in AVP main draws. The event comes with plenty of developmental benefits as well.

"It helps tremendously," said Kan. "Playing against older more mature players is only going to help you as a player when you're young and it'll help as you get older so I think this is really awesome it's only going to get better."

"It's so awesome," said former professional and Olympic beach volleyball player, and event organizer Kevin Wong. "Today has been so special because we've had our high school champions out here, we've had some of the best UH players, players like Emily Maglio, Carly Kan, All-Americans, and they're getting to mix and intermingle with our open level, our best players. So it's a great blend."

The winner of the AVPNext tournament series will earn a berth into the 2017 Manhattan Beach Open. It's an opportunity Wong says players of ages should take advantage of.

"That's one of the coolest things is how young and how great the players are. Now you have high school players who are really able to compete and it's mind boggling because when I was playing, at 17 we had no chance to play against the best players."

