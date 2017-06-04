Hawaii protestors join nationwide 'Die-in for Health Care' at state capitol

Protesters transformed the state capitol into a symbolic cemetery Sunday, in the latest push against President Trump's efforts to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

They laid on the hot ground and held hand-crafted tombstones emblazoned with potential causes of death to symbolize what demonstrators say, would become reality if the American Health Care Act were to pass.

"There are a lot of people with preexisting conditions who have health problems and don't have enough money for insurance," said one demonstrator Stuart Robson. "With the Affordable Care Act, they can get healthcare now and repealing it would be a tragedy."

According to the Congressional Budget Office, the new health plan, which recently passed the House of Representative, would leave 23 million more people uninsured in 2026 and cut $834 billion to Medicaid.

Desi McKenzie is worried about taking care of her autistic daughter, who relies heavily on the program. "We're gonna get hit from so many different angles," she said.

Former Republican State Senator Sam Slom calls the current health plan, also known as Obamacare, disastrous and said the protest was a bit much.

"I think it's dramatic and I think it shows some people have too much time on their hands," Slom said. "I don't know why they're protesting to keep something that didn't work and harmed people. We should be seeking solutions, which there are many to our healthcare problems, and we should be listening to those in the medical profession."

Dr. William Brown attended the protest and agreed that it is important for healthcare experts to make their voices heard.

"It's important for us as healthcare professionals to think about the contact we've had with our various specialties in the country or in Hawaii and what is significant about the changes that will take place, then write responsibly," Dr. Brown said.

The protest continued with a sign-waving along Beretania Street.

