Brazen Queen Street purse snatching caught on camera

Security camera footage captured an apparent purse snatching on Queen Street Saturday.

In a video given to Hawaii News Now, a woman is seen tending to items in the trunk of her blue SUV. The doors to her vehicle are wide open while she's parked on Queen Street.

The video then shows a man walking up to the driver's side door, grabbing a purse and running off.

The man then gets in to a yellow vehicle that pulls up soon after he snatches the purse.

Honolulu Police are investigating. Anyone with tips is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-83000.

