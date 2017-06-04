Community rallies around Waiakea Ukulele club to pull off Oahu performance

Hawaii County police have arrested a school booster club leader for allegedly staging a burglary in a plot to steal money meant for kids. The suspect, JoAnn Maldonado of Hilo, is the vice president of the Ukulele Band Booster Club at Waiakea Intermediate School. According to officials Maldonada, 42, reported a break-in to police and said someone that took $10,000 in club funds from her home but investigators later determined she took the money herself. Maldonado was booked Tuesday ...

Hawaii County police have arrested a school booster club leader for allegedly staging a burglary in a plot to steal money meant for kids. The suspect, JoAnn Maldonado of Hilo, is the vice president of the Ukulele Band Booster Club at Waiakea Intermediate School. According to officials Maldonada, 42, reported a break-in to police and said someone that took $10,000 in club funds from her home but investigators later determined she took the money herself. Maldonado was booked Tuesday ...

Hilo entertainers are pitching in to help students after the theft of travel funds from Waiakea Intermediate School's Ukulele Band.

Hilo entertainers are pitching in to help students after the theft of travel funds from Waiakea Intermediate School's Ukulele Band. Several musicians performed at a fundraiser ...

The opportunity to perform on Oahu almost didn't happen for some young Ukulele students from the Big Island.

After the vice president of the Waiakea Intermediate School Ukulele Band Booster club allegedly stole thousands in club funds, the group was strapped for cash when it came to a long awaited performance on Oahu.

In April, the community banded together to help the club and send the students to Oahu.

Local musicians held a small benefit concert and a GoFundMe page raised almost $10,000.

After successfully raising enough money, the group pulled off a performance at Ala Moana's Center Stage.

The woman accused of stealing the money was charged with theft and false reporting to law enforcement authorities.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.