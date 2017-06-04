Community rallies around Waiakea Ukulele club to pull off Oahu p - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Community rallies around Waiakea Ukulele club to pull off Oahu performance

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

The opportunity to perform on Oahu almost didn't happen for some young Ukulele students from the Big Island.  

After the vice president of the Waiakea Intermediate School Ukulele Band Booster club allegedly stole thousands in club funds, the group was strapped for cash when it came to a long awaited performance on Oahu. 

In April, the community banded together to help the club and send the students to Oahu.

Local musicians held a small benefit concert and a GoFundMe page raised almost $10,000.

After successfully raising enough money, the group pulled off a performance at Ala Moana's Center Stage.

The woman accused of stealing the money was charged with theft and false reporting to law enforcement authorities.

