Large wave overturns boat on Kauai's east side

Kauai firefighters responded to a call for an overturned boat Saturday in the waters off the Pono Kai Resort on Kauai's east side.

County officials said the fishermen were coming in to the canal when a wave overturned their boat around 7 p.m.

When responders arrived on scene, they saw the bow of the boat bobbing in the water about 200 yards outside the Lihi Canal.

Both people on the boat made it to the shoe unharmed.

The incident has since been turned over to the U.S. Coast Guard.

