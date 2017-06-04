Furry friends celebrated with ceremonial blessing at Shinto Shrine

By Pono Suganuma

Kalihi (HawaiiNewsNow) - Furry four-legged friends, scaly critters and even a chicken, got a special blessing Saturday.

Humans and their beloved pets gathered at the Hawaii Kotohira Jinsha-Hawaii Dazaifu Tenmangu center in Kalihi to take part in the Chinowa Blessing for People & Pets.

Animals of all sizes have made an appearance at the blessing including dogs, lizards, chameleons, cats, gold fish, and even a chicken.

This Chinowa Blessing ceremony has been offered at the center’s Shinto shrine for over a decade. The blessing honors the special bond between a pet and its owner.

Shinken Naitoh, President of the Board of Directors of the Shinto Shrine, said the blessing begins with the ring of life and rejuvenation. The ring, which measures about ten feet tall, is wrapped in ti leaves and supported by a bamboo stand.

“The idea is to go through it three times, and as you walk through it you form an infinity sign," Naitoh said,

Each time an owner and pet passed through the ring, a ti leaf was used to bless the pair.

In the final stage of the blessing, the humans and animals get blessed on the steps of the shrine.

“At the door to the shrine, there are vestal virgins, a priestess and a priest who will bless you and the pet again on the shrine premises,” Naitoh said.

Along with the blessing, the free event featured shave ice and an assortment of treats for pets.

“We are here to serve the community,” Naitoh said. “We invite everyone to come to the shrine and enjoy the festivities.”

