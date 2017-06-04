Holloway defeats Aldo to become undisputed UFC Featherweight Champion

It was a slow start for Max Holloway. But after settling in in front of a loud Rio de Janeiro crowd, the pride of the west side was able to finish what he started six months ago. Defeating Jose Aldo by technical knockout in the third round of UFC 212 to become the undisputed featherweight champion.

After starting slow, Holloway progressively picked up the pace through rounds two and three. In the third Holloway was able to land multiple combinations - something he struggled with early in the fight. Eventually, the Waianae dropped Aldo to the ground, at which point the Brazilian was unable to recover.

Aldo survived a series of heavy blows to the head and body that went unanswered before the fight was eventually stopped - a decision the 30-year-old disputed after the fight ended.

With the win Holloway becomes the first fighter to dethrone Aldo in front of a Brazilian crowd.

After accepting his new, undisputed featherweight belt, Holloway thanked his team, his son, Rush. The 25-year-old as called out Dana White for a $50,000 performance fee and called for UFC in Hawaii.

