Hula's to debut new drag show in Waikiki after closure of neighboring club

After countless drag performances, male and female revues, and other LGBT-friendly events, Fusion Waikiki is closing their doors for good.

The art of drag is coming back to Waikiki after a brief hiatus following the closure of a popular Waikiki gay club.

Known for their drag performances and revue shows, Fusion Waikiki closed in early May after unsuccessful lease negotiations.

The club was a welcoming space for Hawaii's LGBT community for 28 years, and many were sad to see it go, including long-time employee Dennis Kong.

"It's just been such a major a part of my life for so long. I grew up here. I started working there when I was 20," then Entertainment Manager Dennis Kong said.

When the club closed, Kong was in the process of producing a new drag show for the nightclub. With the abrupt closure, Kong's plans to debut the show were temporarily put on hold.

Until a neighboring gay bar in Waikiki decided to give the show a home.

"DIVAS, Here to Slay" is a female impersonation production. It will debut to audiences on Saturday June 3 at Hula's Bar & Lei stand in Waikiki.

Kong expects audiences to be delighted with choreographed dance numbers, and glam.

"The whole point of the show is to not be boring," Kong said.

Shows are scheduled for the first and third Saturday of every month beginning at 10 p.m.

