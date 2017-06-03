Hawaii's former NFL players team up to teach next generation

They've played on football's biggest stage on Sundays in the fall. Now, on a hot, summer Saturday at Saint Louis School, a group of local NFL veterans were focused on molding the next generation of Hawaii's football players.

The event, which was run by Gridiron Performance Academy and sponsored by Proctor and Gamble, gave local players from ages 6-16 years-old the opportunity to train with the likes of two-time Super Bowl Champ Maa Tanuvasa, Samson Satele, Kealoha Pilares, and Greg Salas, among numerous other former professional football players.

"Just in Hawaii to have Maa Tanuvasa, to have Samson Satele, Leo Goeas, Kealoha Pilares, Greg Salas, giving back to the community - that's what we teach as coaches, what we teach as mentors. To see them here, to me, that's what makes this successful," said event director, GPA Football partner, and NFL 11-year veteran, Rich Miano.

While many of the athletes at today's event are still early in their football playing career, former Denver Broncos defensive end, Tanuvasa, says he hopes working side by side with some local pros will inspire Hawaii's youth to aim big, and make smart decisions along the way.

"The kids are important to us," said Tanuvasa. "We realize that we were one of these kids at one point in our lives. We looked up to a lot of the greats that came back to talk to us knowing that there's something big out there that we can go and achieve. We just want to be some sort of inspiration; want to be able to talk to these kids about the pitfalls that are out there. Hopefully it'll sink in."

For Tanuvasa, the days lessons went beyond what happens between the white lines.

"I just want them to know about giving back. When they go to college and get a degree and are able to make it to the pro's they're going to be citizens of our community. Whatever way they can give back to help the future leaders, the future kids - that's just a plus for me. Knowing that I'm out here hopefully inspiring some of these kids."

With funding from Proctor and Gamble - GPA was also able to offer the camp free of admission to campers.

"They're the sole sponsor, the presenting sponsor," said Miano. "If it wasn't for them we wouldn't be able to do what we do. So, we're really pleased that they want to give back to the community - to Hawaii."

