1,200 athletes compete in Special Olympics Hawaii summer games

More than 1,200 local athletes are competing in the 49th annual Special Olympics Hawaii summer games happening at UH Manoa this weekend.

The summer games kicked off Thursday at UH Manoa's Les Murakami Stadium, and runs through Sunday.

The annual event allows athletes with disabilities to compete in sporting events in an Olympic games style setting.

Many athletes have prepared over the last few months to compete in sports like powerlifting, softball, swimming and track and field.

The event also partners with First Hawaiian Bank's Troy Barboza Law Enforcement Torch Run, which raises funds for Special Olympics Hawaii.

This year, officers from the city, county and state levels raised $6,955,000.

For more information on Special Olympics Hawaii, click here.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.