Coast Guard rescues 3 children, 2 adults from boat in Kaiwi Channel

Three children and two adults are OK after being rescued from a sail boat in the Kaiwi Channel after it began taking on water Friday.

The U.S. Coast Guard says watchstanders in Honolulu got word around 12:45 p.m. that a 50-foot sailing vessel was taking on water..

Coast Guard officials then dispatched a helicopter, a C-130 Hercules airplane crew and a response boat to the scene to assist.

Everyone on the vessel was rescued and brought to safety.

“We are incredibly proud of all the crews involved and for their quick response time and successful outcome,” said Lt. Nicholas Spence, a command duty officer at Coast Guard Sector Honolulu.

The sailing vessel remains adrift in the ocean with a strobe light attached to it. The vessel's owner will work with the Coast Guard to remove it.

