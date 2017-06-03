HFD extinguishes two-alarm house fire Saturday morning

Early Saturday morning, the Honolulu Fire Department extinguished a two-alarm fire at a four-story residential building in Makiki.

Some 35 HFD personnel arrived to the home on Kewalo Street just after 5:30 a.m.

When crews arrived, they found smoke coming out of a 4th floor window.

It took crews about 40 minutes to extinguish the blaze.

HFD says all residents were able to make it out safely.

The American Red Cross is assisting the displaced family of three.

The cause of the fire and damage estimates are currently under investigation.

