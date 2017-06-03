Motorcyclist critically injured after accident on the H-3

EMS officials say a 21-year-old motorcyclist is in critical condition after an accident on the H-3 Freeway.

The accident happened just after 9 a.m. Saturday after the man lost control of his bike.

Officials said he suffered injuries to his head and lower extremities. He was rushed to a trauma center.

Police closed the Kamehameha Highway exit of the H-3 in the Kailua direction as they continued their investigation.

The exact speed of the motorist is unclear at this time.

The man was wearing a helmet according to EMS officials.

This story will be updated.

