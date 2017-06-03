More turmoil in Philippines raises concerns among local Filipinos

Events in the Philippines -- including a siege on the southern island of Mindanao and a deadly attack on a Manila casino -- have raised concerns among Filipinos in Hawaii.

People of Filipino ancestry make up the second largest ethnic group in the islands.

The Philippine Military has said some 500 gunmen aligned with the Islamic State have been involved in week long fighting in Marawi, a city of 200,000 on the Muslim majority island of Mindanao. Military officials also denied ISIS claims that it was involved in the Manila casino attack. Those incidents have stoked fears that ISIS is gaining a foothold in the country.

However, a Hawaii woman who travels to Manila frequently on business said the fighting in the south isn't drawing much attention where she is.

"When I travel around I always take Uber, and sometimes in the city, in Metro Manila, it's too far away," said Maria Roy of Makakilo, on a phone call from Manila. "They don't really concerned about that."

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has imposed martial law in Mindanao. He's already drawn fire in the U.S. for the killings of thousands of alleged drug dealers in his aggressive war on drugs.

Roy said local Filipinos should speak out on those issues.

"If you're concerned about extrajudicial killings, or you're concerned about using ISIS as a reason to implement martial law for the entire country, then they should speak up," Roy said.

While Duterte has been controversial, Dr. Patricio Abinales of the University of Hawaii's Asian Studies Program said he still receives support as a law-and-order leader.

"The president is actually quite popular on Mindanao because the city where he came from is actually one of two cities in the Philippines where everybody stops on a red light and nobody gets mugged at two in the morning," said Abinales.

Abinales, who is from Mindanao, is more concerned about Marawi residents who have been forced to flee because of the fighting that has already claimed the lives of 120 militants.

"If there's something that the Filipino community in Hawaii should be attending to, it's how to help those refugees," he said.

