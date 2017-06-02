Holloway, Aldo make weight, undisputed champion to be crowned at UFC 212

Saturday night, Waianae's Max "Blessed" Holloway will finally get the fight he's long been chasing when he steps into the octagon to face-off with Jose Aldo at UFC 212 in Rio de Janeiro.

For the interim featherweight title holder, Holloway, it's his shot at an undisputed title. It's also a chance to take on Aldo, the longtime King in the 145-pound division, and an idol who Holloway has watched since he was 17.

Holloway heads into tomorrow's fight riding a ten match winning streak. His last loss came nearly four years ago. That's one of the longest active winning streaks in the UFC. His 12 wins in the featherweight division are also the most all-time in UFC.

If the pride of the west side can top Aldo in Rio, he'd be the first to do so. Aldo is 3-0 in his native Brazil. He's also 7-0 in fights that last to the fourth and fifth rounds. Aldo dominated the 145-pound division until a 13-second knockout from Connor McGregor in 2015 temporarily derailed his reign. The Brazilian bounced back against Frankie Edgar last July. His match-up with Holloway will be his first since that win.

On Friday both fighters weighed-in without issue. Both came in at exactly the 145 mark. With the numbers on the scale official, an undisputed champion will be crowned tomorrow.

When asked how Holloway plans to dismantle the Brazilian in his own backyard, the 25-year-old told the hostile crowd in Rio, "Tune in tomorrow night. We about to find out. I told you a star was born in December. We about to twinkle bright tomorrow baby! Let's go!"