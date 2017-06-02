Driver accused of causing deadly, hit and run crash is out of jail after bail reduction

Keempe Drequito, 26, bailed out of jail Friday afternoon, just one day after his bail was reduced significantly.

Drequito is accused of causing a deadly, fiery crash on Highway 130 between Shower and Kaloli Drives in Hawaiian Paradise Park on May 14.

Hawaii County Police say Drequito was driving a 2003 Mazda when he rear ended the pickup truck driven by Travis Serquina, 31, of Keeau.

Serquina's truck flipped then caught fire. Good samaritans tried to free him but he died at the scene.

Police say Drequito didn't stop to render aid. He was arrested a short time later and is charged with negligent homicide, manslaughter, leaving the scene of an accident and reckless driving.

Bail was originally set at $286,000 but Thursday, it was reduced to $60,000.

Serquina's family is preparing for a memorial service this weekend, and sister Kaiya Serquina is angry that her brother's accused killer is out of jail before they were able to say goodbye, "He could be out at the beach and here we are planning for a funeral."

Serquina's brother Justin Carino is also stunned by the developments, "It's kind of weird how you can take somebody's life and (bail) can be set so low."

Drequito's attorney, Brian De Lima says his client could have been out sooner after the court's pretrial services report recommended supervised release saying Drequito is not a flight risk. Also taken into consideration, he has never been convicted of a violent crime. De Lima says his client has had multiple traffic violations in the past but that he is not a danger. De Lima says the $60,000 amount was deemed fair by the prosecuting attorney's office and the judge.

Serquina's family believes Drequito is a danger, "He didn't render aid I think he shouldn't be out," says Kaiya Serquina, "If he took someone's life that night, you're never sure what he's capable of doing,"

The family says they are trying to stay positive as they plan the big celebration of Serquina's life. They were making lau lau and kalua pig Friday afternoon and had his urn close by.

"I remember the last thing I said to him was," recalls Justin Carino, "You take care boy. I love you and I hung up that's the last words I ever said to him."

