Family incensed after hit-and-run driver in deadly crash gets reduced bail

The driver accused of causing a deadly, fiery crash on Hawaii Island last month got out of jail Friday after his bail was reduced significantly.

The bail reduction angered the victim's family, who argued 26-year-old Keempe Drequitos should remain behind bars.

Drequito is accused of causing a deadly crash on Highway 130 between Shower and Kaloli drives in Hawaiian Paradise Park on May 14.

Hawaii County Police say Drequito was driving a 2003 Mazda when he rear ended a pickup truck driven by Travis Serquina, 31, of Keeau.

Serquina's truck flipped then caught fire. Good samaritans tried to free him, but he died at the scene.

Police say Drequito didn't stop to render aid. He was arrested a short time later and was charged with negligent homicide, manslaughter, leaving the scene of an accident and reckless driving.

His bail was originally set at $286,000 but was reduced to $60,000 on Thursday.

Serquina's family is preparing for a memorial service this weekend, and sister Kaiya Serquina is angry that her brother's accused killer is out of jail before they were able to say goodbye.

"He could be out at the beach and here we are planning for a funeral," she said.

Serquina's brother, Justin Carino, is also stunned by the developments. "It's kind of weird how you can take somebody's life and (bail) can be set so low," he said.

Drequito's attorney, Brian De Lima, said his client could have been out sooner because the court's pretrial services report recommended supervised release, saying Drequito is not a flight risk.

Also taken into consideration, he has never been convicted of a violent crime.

De Lima said his client has had multiple traffic violations in the past, but that he is not a danger. De Lima said the $60,000 amount was deemed fair by the prosecuting attorney's office and the judge.

But Serquina's family believes Drequito is a danger. "He didn't render aid I think he shouldn't be out," said Serquina, "If he took someone's life that night, you're never sure what he's capable of doing,"

The family said they are trying to stay positive as they plan a celebration of Serquina's life.

On Friday afternoon, they were making lau lau and kalua pig -- and had his urn close by.

Carino said, "I remember the last thing I said to him was, 'You take care boy, I love you.' And I hung up that's the last words I ever said to him."

