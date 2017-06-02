For a second time, gym operator closes shop without refunding dozens of clients

A gym operator has made numerous promises to pay back customers, but months after his second gym shut down he's only offering more apologies.

The state has received dozens of complaints about Jason Maxwell since Climb to Fitness on Punahou Street suddenly closed in February.

Members say the gym continued to sell pricey packages until the very end.

The first time Maxwell ran a gym was back in 2015. And the situation then was almost identical.

Back then he was the owner of Punahou Fitness. In both cases, he's accused of failing to refund dozens of customers.

One of his clients, Kristine Reitan, said she isn't sure if he is a scam artist or just a lousy businessman.

But she said one thing is for certain. "There's clearly a pattern with him and it's just not right," Reitan said.

The former Climb to Fitness member is out $1,800. She said last November, Maxwell sold her a package of 30 personal training sessions. It wasn't long before he started canceling their session with last minute texts.

"It turned into this thing where I didn't see him for almost a month. So I texted him and said I don't think this is working out between us," she said. "He insisted I give him another chance, which I did. In a text message he told me if for whatever reason I cancel on you no matter where we are in our sessions I will refund you the full amount."

A few weeks later, the gym closed.

She never got to use 20 of her sessions. And besides one text, Reitan hasn't heard from him since.

Her story isn't uncommon. Hawaii News Now also spoke with a former employee who said Maxwell owes him $600 in back pay.

On Friday, Maxwell was working as an independent personal trainer at Mike Sapp Fitness. He said he's in the process of filing for bankruptcy.

"I was struggling to keep that place open. Trust me, the gym was a life's mission. A life's dream," he said.

"It was never my intention to do anybody wrong," he asked.

When asked if he had any intention of paying anyone back, Maxwell said, "Hopefully, when I get back on my feet at some point I would like to make things right with them. But as far as it goes right now, I'm just really trying to stay afloat."

