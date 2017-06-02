New $10.7 million complex to be built for Waianae's Searider Productions

Because of its growing popularity, Waianae High School's nationally-recognized media program -- Searider Productions -- has outgrown it's current space.

In a couple years, all of those awards and the program's 300-plus students will have to be moved into a brand new $10.7 million complex.

"It's going to be a place where teamwork and collaboration and innovation can all come together in one place," said John Allen III, journalism advisor.

The 8,500-square-foot will feature new classrooms, an open courtyard, and a new print shop for the digital media department. The entire complex will be enclosed.

Right now, Searider Productions operates out of two separate two buildings plus another classroom on campus. Advisors say having everyone in one place in the new complex will also help ensure students are safe when they're on campus after school hours.

"If you have to expose the kids to an outdoor setting, anything can happen. So we want to keep it where we can just control the setting and they can just move freely about in that space," Allen said.

For the students, they say this upgrade is needed because space is tight. They believe the program has become so popular because students are taught invaluable skills for any type of career.

"Deadlines, managing yourself and a team -- you learn all kinds of different skills," said student Malina Marquez.

While some say they'll miss the charm of the old space, students say it's rewarding to watch this special program grow along with them.

"It's just a big part of who I am and kind of built up my character a lot through all the years," Marquez said.

The project is expected to break ground during the second quarter of 2018. Program leaders hope to move into their new facility by the 2019 school year.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.