Applicants sought for free preschool program at public charter schools

Public charter schools are looking for applicants for a free preschool program on four islands.

The program for the upcoming school school is open to kids born on or between Aug. 1, 2012 and July 31, 2013.

The program, open to income-eligible families, is being paid for with a $15 million, four-year federal grant.

Each pre-kindergarten classroom is limited to 20 students and will have a qualified teacher and assistant.

Here are the schools where the program is being offered.

Big Island

Ka Umeke Kaeo, Hilo

Ke Kula O Nawahiokalaniopuu Iki Lab Charter School

Kua o ka La New Century Public Charter School

Laupahoehoe Community Public Charter School

Na Wai Ola Public Charter School

Volcano School of Arts & Sciences

Kauai

Ke Kula Ni’ihau O Kekaha Learning Center

Kula Aupuni Niihau A Kahelelani Aloha

Molokai

Kualapuu Public Conversion Charter School

Oahu

Kamaile Academy

Kamalani Academy Wahiawa

Ke Kula ‘o Samuel M. Kamakau Laboratory Public Charter School

Wai’alae Elementary Public Charter School

To apply, call the charter , call the state Public Charter School Commission office at 586-3775.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.