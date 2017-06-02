Applicants sought for free preschool program at public charter schools

(Image: Hawaii News Now/File) HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -
Public charter schools are looking for applicants for a free preschool program on four islands.
The program for the upcoming school school is open to kids born on or between Aug. 1, 2012 and July 31, 2013.
The program, open to income-eligible families, is being paid for with a $15 million, four-year federal grant.
Each pre-kindergarten classroom is limited to 20 students and will have a qualified teacher and assistant.
Here are the schools where the program is being offered.
Big Island
- Ka Umeke Kaeo, Hilo
- Ke Kula O Nawahiokalaniopuu Iki Lab Charter School
- Kua o ka La New Century Public Charter School
- Laupahoehoe Community Public Charter School
- Na Wai Ola Public Charter School
- Volcano School of Arts & Sciences
Kauai
- Ke Kula Ni’ihau O Kekaha Learning Center
- Kula Aupuni Niihau A Kahelelani Aloha
Molokai
- Kualapuu Public Conversion Charter School
Oahu
- Kamaile Academy
- Kamalani Academy Wahiawa
- Ke Kula ‘o Samuel M. Kamakau Laboratory Public Charter School
- Wai’alae Elementary Public Charter School
To apply, call the charter , call the state Public Charter School Commission office at 586-3775.
