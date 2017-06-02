Electronic lock system fails at Halawa, but state says facility is secure

Electronic locks failed Thursday night at a Halawa Correctional Facility module, but officials said the facility remains secure."

The problem is being blamed on a power failure to the 30-year-old electronic locking system.

Officials also said the locking system that failed was due for an upgrade.In the meantime, doors at the module are being opened with a key.

“The manual locking of the doors is a contingency plan that was built into our system and I can assure the public that there is no security risk or public safety issue,” said Nolan Espinda, state Public Safety Department director, in a news release.

“Our staff are trained for situations like these and reacted accordingly to maintain security and control in the module.”The system was installed in 1987, when Halawa was built, and locks in other areas in the facility have already been replaced.

The locking system upgrades are expected to be completed in December.

