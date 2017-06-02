Friday's Digital Shortcast - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Friday's Digital Shortcast

A 29-year-old hiker has died after falling several hundred feet from a Punaluu Valley trail. ALSO: The FDA is issuing a new recall linked to frozen tuna cubes that tested positive for Hepatitis A.

Lacy Deniz has these headlines and more in today's Digital Shortcast.

