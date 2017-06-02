Thank Tesla and tax credits for putting more electric cars on Hawaii roads

State incentives and the popularity of Tesla have pushed more Hawaii residents to adopt electric cars, especially on Oahu, a new University of Hawaii report found.

Hawaii has made significant progress putting electric cars on the road. In fact, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, the state has the second-highest electric vehicle adoption per capita in the United States.

The UH Economic Research Organization looked into how state policy and social networks affect electric vehicle purchases in Hawaii.

Their findings? State incentives have worked to promote electric vehicles, and the Tesla brand has helped to re-ignite interest in electric vehicles.

Teslas amount to 13 percent of all registered electric cars on Oahu, Maui, and Hawaii Island. (The luxury electric vehicles range in price from $68,000 to upwards of $130,000.)

The report also found that the state-level policies that have impacted electric car sales in a positive way include reducing registration fees, exempting drivers from HOV lanes and reserving parking spaces.

Also, the researchers said, a purchase incentive increase of $1,000 leads to a 15 percent increase in sales of battery-operated electric cars.

Despite the booming electric vehicle market, electric cars in Hawaii only make up .4 percent of all cars on the road, the Electric Vehicle Transportation Center estimates.

