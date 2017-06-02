TRAFFIC ALERT: Road work to close Farrington Highway nightly next week

Farrington Highway will be closed nightly next week between Wakea Street and Kalaeloa Boulevard for road work.

The closure is needed to place concrete for sidewalk installation on the Farrington Highway overpass.

All lanes in both directions will be shut down from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Friday.

A detour route will be available for both eastbound and westbound traffic.

The state is advising driver to prepare for the lane closures and allow for extra travel time.

The second phase of the Kapolei Interchange Complex started in July and is expected to be completed in May 2018.

In addition to Farrington closure, the left lane on the H-1 Freeway westbound between the Makakilo Drive Overpass and the Kalaeloa Boulevard Overpass will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. next week for related work.

