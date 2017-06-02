Native Hawaii creeper bird given traditional Hawaiian name

HILO, Hawaii (AP) - After more than a century without its traditional Hawaiian name, a small, endangered bird has returned to its Hawaiian roots.

The Hawaii Tribune-Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2sm4TGW ) conservation managers and government officials gathered Wednesday at Pu'u Maka'ala Natural Area Reserve for a ceremony to give the Hawaii creeper its rediscovered Hawaiian name: 'alawi.

Hawaii Volcanoes National Park Ranger Noah Gomes came across the name while working on his master's thesis on Hawaiian birdcatchers at the University of Hawaii at Hilo.

Gomes noticed the unfamiliar 'alwai name repeatedly appeared during his research. The same description for the 'alwai bird also kept resurfacing, which was yellow-green-gray and lived in koa forests, the same description as the Hawaii creeper.

Gomes says he thought, "You know what, this bird sounds a lot like the Hawaii creeper."

