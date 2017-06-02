It's National Doughnut Day!

(Image: Wikimedia Commons) HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -
Happy National Doughnut Day!
It's the only day of the year marked to honor this delicious fried cake. But did you know these five facts about the pastry?
- Doughnuts first came to Manhattan under the Dutch name of olykoeks, or "oily cakes."
- Elizabeth Gregory, a New England ship captain, created the first doughnuts by shoving hazelnuts or walnuts in the middle of fried dough.
- The first doughnut machine was created by Adolph Levitt in New York City in the 1920's.
- Doughnuts have been historically passed out to American soldiers in war.
- The relationship between police officers and doughnuts started in the 1950’s, because they were the one of the only snacks available during late-night shifts.
In short you donut want to go the day without a doughnut!
