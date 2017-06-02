It's National Doughnut Day!

Happy National Doughnut Day!

It's the only day of the year marked to honor this delicious fried cake. But did you know these five facts about the pastry?

Doughnuts first came to Manhattan under the Dutch name of olykoeks, or "oily cakes."

Elizabeth Gregory, a New England ship captain, created the first doughnuts by shoving hazelnuts or walnuts in the middle of fried dough.

The first doughnut machine was created by Adolph Levitt in New York City in the 1920's.

Doughnuts have been historically passed out to American soldiers in war.

The relationship between police officers and doughnuts started in the 1950’s, because they were the one of the only snacks available during late-night shifts.

In short you donut want to go the day without a doughnut!

