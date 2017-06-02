It's National Doughnut Day! - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

It's National Doughnut Day!

By Cheyanne Mumphrey, Digital Content Intern
By Lillian Donahue, Digital Content Intern
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

Happy National Doughnut Day!

It's the only day of the year marked to honor this delicious fried cake. But did you know these five facts about the pastry?

  • Doughnuts first came to Manhattan under the Dutch name of olykoeks, or "oily cakes."
  • Elizabeth Gregory, a New England ship captain, created the first doughnuts by shoving hazelnuts or walnuts in the middle of fried dough. 
  • The first doughnut machine was created by Adolph Levitt in New York City in the 1920's. 
  • Doughnuts have been historically passed out to American soldiers in war.
  • The relationship between police officers and doughnuts started in the 1950’s, because they were the one of the only snacks available during late-night shifts. 

In short you donut want to go the day without a doughnut! 

