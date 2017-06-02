Sunrise Open House: Hawaii Loa Ridge

We are going up to Hawaii Loa Ridge for today's Sunrise Open House. Once you get past the gate, there are 20 homes listed for sale on MLS, priced from about $2 million to $20 million dollars. Let's start with a home just listed this week. It's a 5 bedroom 4.5 bath nearly 4,000 square foot home - listing price is $2,100,000. It has a 180 degree ocean view. The family room features a coral faced fireplace, there is generous space to entertain, and the eat-in kitchen opens to covered pool and spa lanai. 644 Kahiau Loop, $2,100,000.
The listing agent refers to this home as a combination of Hollywood Glamour and New York elegance, designed and built by the late Al Masini. It has 5 bedrooms, 7 full baths, 2 half baths, nearly 8,500 square feet of interior space. This home on Moaniala street features a biometric entry elevator, a personal gym, hand selected stone and marble finishes, and a 4 car garage. Listing price, $12,200,000.
Okay, let's go to the top of the ridge - at least when it comes to pricing. You know it's special because it has a name, Hi'ilani is designed in the 19th century French style, it has almost 10,000 square feet under roof, on a 30,000 square foot lot. The listing says it is the perfect home for the rich and famous. Listing price, $20,000,000.
If you're looking for your dream home, get out to an open house this weekend.
