Chamber of Commerce Hawaii bringing Aloha to Washington for annual 'Hawaii on the Hill'

The Chamber of Commerce Hawaii is pleased to lead this effort to bring a Taste of Hawaii to the Hill, June 13 & 14, for the 4th year in a row, to share Hawaii’s food, culture and industries with Congressional leaders, National Association executives and other representatives. Made-in-Hawaii goods and the state’s industries will be collectively brought to our nation’s capitol and shared with members of Congress and their staff members.

This effort is in partnership with Senator Mazie Hirono to capitalize on this opportunity to bring Hawaii’s specialties and industries to Washington D.C. More than 40 Hawaii businesses will be joining us on the Hill, the majority of whom came with us last year, with about 60 companies represented at Taste of Hawaii.

This initiative will provide a meaningful opportunity for our members to interface with Hawaii’s Congressional Delegation, as well as other Congressional leaders and industry representatives, and showcase our state’s pride, melting pot cuisine, customs, industries and ideas.

This event is a great opportunity for Hawaii businesses, and for the state as a whole. By showcasing a wide variety of what Hawaii has to offer, we get people excited about holding meetings here, creating business opportunities and buying Hawaii-made products, in addition to enjoying our great state as one of the top vacation destinations in the world.

