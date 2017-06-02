'Terrace House: Aloha State' star Eden Kai releases 3rd album

Very few young talents offer the wide array of diverse skills as those possessed by Eden Kai (aka Yusuke Aizawa). An actor appearing on one of Japan’s most popular reality television shows, Terrace House - Aloha State, Yusuke was beloved by the millions of viewers watching the show as it was broadcast on Fuji Television in Japan, as well as via online service, Netflix streaming the show in nearly 200 countries. Eden’s time on the show allowed him to display his skills as a ukulele and guitar virtuoso, composer, singer-songwriter, and vocalist. His musical talents and role on Terrace House helped him to secure a spot performing at the upcoming Fuji Rock Festival, which is the largest outdoor music event in Japan. Eden also made history at the age of 16 when he became the first instrumentalist to ever win Grand Champion at the popular Brown Bags to Stardom talent competition in Hawaii.

Signed to one of Japan’s most prominent media conglomerates, JVC Kenwood Victor Entertainment, Eden is preparing for the widespread release of his first major album, Music for You. The album is scheduled to be released on June 21st. It follows two previous CDs released independently; Touch the Sky in 2015 and Feel the Earth in 2016. Touch the Sky received a finalist nomination for Instrumental Album of the Year at the Na Hoku Hanohano Awards and the 2016 Hawaii Music Awards. Both Touch the Sky and Feel the Earth, as well as the singles featured on them, are available for purchase through his website, www.EdenKai.com, as well as on iTunes, Amazon, CD Baby, and Bandcamp.

Eden is steadfast in his belief that music can have a healing effect on the world. He has used his music and status as one of Japan’s biggest rising stars to help many organizations and causes. Proceeds from past songs and performances have been donated to benefit children from disaster-stricken countries, to purchase educational materials for a school in Bangladesh, and to support a health center in Haiti. He has also been active in supporting causes benefiting the victims of the 2011 Tohoku Earthquake and Tsunami, the recent Kumamoto earthquake, Easter Seals, and the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Copyright 2017. Hawaii News Now. All Rights Reserved.