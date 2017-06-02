Hawaiian Word of the Day: Kahalaopuna

The Hawaiian Word of the Day is Kahalaopuna. The daughter the Manoa rain and Manoa wind, Kahalaopuna was the most beautiful woman of her time. She was betrothed to a chief from Kailua named Kauhi, but when Kauhi heard rumors that Kahalaopuna had been unfaithful, he sought her out and killed her. After Kauhi departed, her familial guardian, an owl, scratched and dug at her grave and brought her back to life. The Hawaiian Word of the Day is Kahalaopuna.
Copyright 2017. Hawaii News Now. All Rights Reserved.
Hawaii News Now
420 Waiakamilo Road, Suite 205
Honolulu, HI 96817
Main (808) 847-3246
News (808) 847-1112
KHNL
EEO Contact (808) 847-3246EEO Report Closed Captioning
KGMB
EEO Contact (808) 847-3246EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.