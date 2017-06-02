Hawaiian Word of the Day: Kahalaopuna

The Hawaiian Word of the Day is Kahalaopuna. The daughter the Manoa rain and Manoa wind, Kahalaopuna was the most beautiful woman of her time. She was betrothed to a chief from Kailua named Kauhi, but when Kauhi heard rumors that Kahalaopuna had been unfaithful, he sought her out and killed her. After Kauhi departed, her familial guardian, an owl, scratched and dug at her grave and brought her back to life. The Hawaiian Word of the Day is Kahalaopuna.

