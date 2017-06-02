Billy V: Brandy hospitalized, Biggest Little Airshow,

R&B singer Brandy has been hospitalized after losing consciousness shortly after boarding a Delta plane at LAX. The star - whose real name is Brandy Norwood was rushed to the hospital after airline officials reported an ill passenger about 7-am local time. She was "unconscious or almost unconscious" but had gained consciousness as they escorted her to the jetway.

The 10th Annual Biggest Little Airshow in Hawaii, is tomorrow and Sunday from 10 am - 4 pm at the Pacific Aviation Museum. This year's event pays tribute to the 75th anniversary of the Battle of Midway. Guests will be able to drive on to Ford Island and park free at the Museum. Each year, thousands of visitors enjoy remote control 1/4th scale warbirds, jets, and helicopters performing aerial stunts and dog fights; Candy bombings for the kids; and more. Airshow admission: $5 per person; ages 3 and under free.

Even more huge acts are joining the lineup for Sunday's "One Love Manchester" charity concert in England. The Black Eyed Peas and Robbie Williams will now join Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, Little Mix, and more. Proceeds benefit the victim of the Manchester attack and their families.

Sharknado 5 has a title: Sharknado 5: Global Swarming. And the show's tagline — "Make America Bait Again". Sharknado favorites Ian Ziering and Tara Reid are back for Chapter 5. In true Sharknado form, the cameos are all over the board. Fabio will play the pope. Others include skateboard pro Tony Hawk, American Idol alum Clay Aiken, Today show's Al Roker, Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb, Olivia Newton John, Bret Michaels, comedian Margaret Cho, and 70's Latin sensation Charo as the Queen of England. It premieres on the Syfy channel on August 6th.

We've already told you about Wonder Woman opening this weekend The other big movie that Steve Uyehara and probably Dan Cooke and Baby Bodhi would like - Captain Underpants: Starring the voices of Kevin Hart, Ed Helms, Nick Kroll, and Jordan Peele.

Regal Cinemas has begun its Dollar Summer Movie express - at the Dole Cannery, Kaneohe and Pearl City theaters. They have showings every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at 10am. Trolls and Alvin And the Chipmunks are playing next week.

Copyright 2017. Hawaii News Now. All Rights Reserved.