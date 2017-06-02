You can help the Salvation Army by eating donuts

This should help with the guilt of eating a delicious donut. Not only is it National Donut Day, but the Salvation Army Hawaii is partnering with bakeries across the state for multiple deals. Some are offering free donuts to celebrate the occasion, while supplies last. That includes the Salvation Army Thrift Stores which are offering free coffee and donuts today. You can also get 25% off any items with the exception of furniture.
Others are selling them and giving the Salvation Army part of the proceeds. For a full list go to hawaii.salvationarmy.org.
