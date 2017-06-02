Business Report: Coal and the Paris Accords

Donald Trump said he'd put coal miners back to work. That sounded great to coal miners. He carried nine of 10 coal states including the top three, Wyoming, West Virginia and Kentucky. But the premise of his promise was, Obama put coal miners out of work. Undo what Obama did and miners would work again.

But the top two causes of miners losing jobs, Obama had nothing to do with. The same mining companies praising the Paris pullout, put miners out of work through mechanization. Even if the companies benefit, the laid-off miners won't. The other cause is a market force – natural gas is cleaner and cheaper than coal. As recently as 2005, coal made half America's electricity. Now it's 30%, and natural gas makes more.

