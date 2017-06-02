63 Hawaii schools to offer free meals this summer

(Image: Hawaii News Now) HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -
More than 60 public schools across the state will be offering free meals to students this summer.
The state Department of Education said most of the 63 schools will serve both breakfast and lunch to children 18 years and younger.
The free meals are being offered through the Seamless Summer Option program, funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, to ensure that low-income children continue to receive nutritious meals during the summer.
Eligible schools must have 50 percent or more of their regular enrolled students qualifying for free or reduced-price lunches and some type of summer program on campus. Students do not have to be enrolled in those classes to be served.
Here's the list of schools:
Oahu:
- Aiea Elementary
- Anuenue
- Castle High
- Dole Middle
- Farrington High
- Fern Elementary
- Hauula Elementary
- Heeia Elementary
- Ilima Intermediate
- Kaala Elementary
- Kaewai Elementary
- Kahaluu Elementary
- Kahuku Elementary
- Kailua Elementary
- Kaimiloa Elementary
- Kaimuki High
- Kalakaua Middle
- Kalihi Waena Elementary
- Kaneohe Elementary
- Kapunahala Elementary
- Kipapa Elementary
- Kuhio Elementary
- Lanakila Elementary
- Linapuni Elementary
- Makaha Elementary
- Mauka Lani Elementary
- Nanaikapono Elementary
- Nanakuli Elementary
- Nanakuli High & Intermediate
- Pearl City Elementary
- Pohakea Elementary
- Pope Elementary
- Roosevelt High
- Waialua Elementary
- Waianae Elementary
- Waianae Intermediate
Big Island:
- Hilo High
- Honokaa High & Intermediate
- Kau High & Pahala Elementary
- Ke Kula o Nawahi PCS
- Keaau Elementary
- Keaau High
- Keaau Middle
- Kealakehe High
- Keaukaha Elementary
- Kohala Elementary
- Kohala High
- Kohala Middle
- Mountain View Elementary
- Naalehu Elementary
- Waiakea High
- Waiakea Intermediate
- Waimea Elementary
Maui:
- Hana High & Elementary
- Kahului Elementary
- Lihikai Elementary
- Waihee Elementary
- Wailuku Elementary
Molokai:
Kauai:
- Kapaa Elementary
- Kekaha Elementary
- Koloa Elementary