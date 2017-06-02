63 Hawaii schools to offer free meals this summer

More than 60 public schools across the state will be offering free meals to students this summer.

The state Department of Education said most of the 63 schools will serve both breakfast and lunch to children 18 years and younger.

The free meals are being offered through the Seamless Summer Option program, funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, to ensure that low-income children continue to receive nutritious meals during the summer.

Eligible schools must have 50 percent or more of their regular enrolled students qualifying for free or reduced-price lunches and some type of summer program on campus. Students do not have to be enrolled in those classes to be served.

Here's the list of schools:

Oahu:

Aiea Elementary

Anuenue

Castle High

Dole Middle

Farrington High

Fern Elementary

Hauula Elementary

Heeia Elementary

Ilima Intermediate

Kaala Elementary

Kaewai Elementary

Kahaluu Elementary

Kahuku Elementary

Kailua Elementary

Kaimiloa Elementary

Kaimuki High

Kalakaua Middle

Kalihi Waena Elementary

Kaneohe Elementary

Kapunahala Elementary

Kipapa Elementary

Kuhio Elementary

Lanakila Elementary

Linapuni Elementary

Makaha Elementary

Mauka Lani Elementary

Nanaikapono Elementary

Nanakuli Elementary

Nanakuli High & Intermediate

Pearl City Elementary

Pohakea Elementary

Pope Elementary

Roosevelt High

Waialua Elementary

Waianae Elementary

Waianae Intermediate

Big Island:

Hilo High

Honokaa High & Intermediate

Kau High & Pahala Elementary

Ke Kula o Nawahi PCS

Keaau Elementary

Keaau High

Keaau Middle

Kealakehe High

Keaukaha Elementary

Kohala Elementary

Kohala High

Kohala Middle

Mountain View Elementary

Naalehu Elementary

Waiakea High

Waiakea Intermediate

Waimea Elementary

Maui:

Hana High & Elementary

Kahului Elementary

Lihikai Elementary

Waihee Elementary

Wailuku Elementary

Molokai:

Molokai High

Kauai: