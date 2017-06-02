Forecast: Breezy trade winds to build as day progresses

Light winds to start the day, but breezy trades will build as the day progresses. At their peak today, winds will be 15-25 mph and bring with them an occasional shower.

High clouds streaming in from the southwest will filter some of our sunshine today. So, partly to mostly sunny is the forecast.

High in Honolulu will be 86 degrees.

Surf is building along east shores with the stronger winds, and the south side continues to get some pulses.

Here are today's wave heights: 4-7 feet east, 3-5 feet south, 1-3 feet north and west.

Small Craft Advisory for all Hawaii waters.

- Dan Cooke

