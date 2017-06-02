HFD to resume search and rescue operations for hikers in Punaluu Valley

Honolulu firefighters will resume search and rescue operations at first light Friday for seven hikers in the Punaluu Valley.

Firefighters first got the call around 7 p.m. Thursday that seven hikers were in distress on the Castle Trail in the valley.

HFD said it used a helicopter to make initial contact the hikers, but air operations were suspended due to hazardous conditions.

Hikers were told to take shelter on the trail for the night.

It’s not known if there were any injuries.

This story will be updated.

